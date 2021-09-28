City of Savannah announces plans to restart community programming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announced plans to reopen cultural arts, resource and community centers for city programming on Monday, October 4.

The city says the community centers will require temperature checks, face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

The city plans to make hand sanitizer dispensers available at building entrances and in common areas.

Officials say city staff will also regularly sanitize highly touched surfaces and equipment. The city says facilities will remain closed for outside rentals and events.

The following centers will reopen for activities: