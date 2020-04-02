City of Savannah alters sanitation services due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In an effort to increase social distance between its employees as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Savannah’s sanitation department will limit services to garbage collection only starting next week.

According to the city, effective Monday, April 6, the following services will be temporarily suspended until further notice:

recycling

yard waste

bulk item pickup

special collections

The two drop off centers will remain open and residents can bring recycling, yard waste and bulk items to these locations:

Bacon Park Transfer Station – 6400 Skidaway Road Closed Monday and Tuesday Open Wednesday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.



Dean Forest Road Landfill – 1327 Dean Forest Road Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.



The city urges against placing bulk items or yard waste out on the curb, as they won’t be picked up. But for garbage overflow, residents may use their recycling carts.

The Savannah Street Cleaning division is operating under its regular schedule to help keep the streets clean and leaves and litter, according to the city.

As always, residents are asked to report incidents of illegal dumping.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at 912-651-6579 or dial 311.