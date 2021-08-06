City of Savannah accepting proposals for Water Works Walkway Mural project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah asks the community for proposals to be considered for the Water Works Pedestrian Walkway Mural project.

The Water Works Pedestrian Walkway will be four murals painted directly onto the asphalt of the Water Works Pump House site.

The city says the mural project will feature the work of four artist teams.

The 700 feet mural project will run from the new EnMarket Arena to Gwinnett Street.

Each of the four murals is 120 feet by 20 feet, approximately 2,400 square feet total.

The deadline to submit proposals is September 6 at 5 p.m.

The city plans to host an informational webinar for those interested in contributing to the project on August 18 at 2 p.m.

Project guidelines and the proposal submission portal can be found at: savannahga.gov/3285/Mural-Project-RFP