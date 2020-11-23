City of Savannah 2021 budget hearings rescheduled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council has rescheduled its public hearings for the proposed 2021 budget.

The hearings were originally set for Nov. 24 and have now been rescheduled to Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. during the regularly scheduled council meeting.

The city says council will hear additional staff presentations related to the proposed budget on Nov. 24 and hold the first reading of the proposed budget, which does not require a vote.

Questions regarding the process for public participation in meetings of the Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah should be directed to the Clerk of Council at clerkofcouncil@savannahga.gov or 912-651-6441.