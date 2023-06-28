SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded the City of Savannah $50,000 to help support restoration efforts of the Springfield Terrace School.

The grant will fund the Springfield Terrace School Rehabilitation Project, which aims to begin planning for the restoration of the school building in the Carver Village neighborhood with a focus on its preservation.

The project will include structural assessments, preparation of a rehabilitation plan and construction documents, as well as plans for community archiving and engagement.

The building was built in 1926 and was used to provide education and resources to African American youth in Chatham County at a time when African Americans were excluded from most buildings and resources of the public education system.

Springfield Terrace School was renamed in 1958 in honor of Pearl Lee Smith and used to house Oglethorpe Charter School from 1999 to 2012. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2022.

The school has been a long-term community asset and city officials say the project intends to restore it back to an active space for the community.