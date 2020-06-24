City of Richmond Hill to place marker at Robert E. Lee statue in J.F. Gregory Park

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Attention from people protesting police brutality and racial injustice is now being focused on confederate monuments. People in Richmond Hill are calling for the Robert E. Lee statue to be removed.

The confederate statue that was gifted to the city of Richmond Hill has stood in J.F. Gregory Park for the last 20 years. It now has the city split.

“They say this is historic history and if you remove the statue that they say it revises history,” Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter said.

But opposers say they want the Robert E. Lee statue removed because it represents hate and is a symbol of injustice. A petition to remove it already has a growing number of signatures.

“You never want a statue to divide your county or city and that’s exactly what’s happening here which is unfortunate,” Carpenter said.

Mayor Carpenter and council members say they have been going back and forth on the right words to say to those for and against the monument for the last week trying to balance everyone’s emotions.

“I’m 100 percent against taking down monuments,” a resident in Chatham County, Jack Douglas said.

The city is working to form a small committee to put together an informational marker next to the statue. They say they hope it encourages civil conversation about a bleak time in American history. Douglas said that’s just fine with him.

“That is history and it will always be history. When our grandkids would love to see something like that it won’t be there,” Douglas said.

Mayor Carpenter says if the city could remove the statue they would based off of the division it’s bringing. Senate Bill 77 says local governments don’t have the right to remove or relocate monuments. The mayor says there’s now a silver lining in all of this, though.

“That out of the tragedy that people are now talking and people that never talked about race are now saying let’s talk,” Carpenter said.

The local VFW plans to build a separate monument honoring Richmond Hill’s fallen heroes. The city says they are dedicated to having tough conversations about racism and will host a town hall this Fall.