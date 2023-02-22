PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is welcoming its new Assistant Chief of Police and Commander of Professional Standards, Rennie M. Walters Sr.

Walters comes to the City of Port Wentworth from Savannah State University where he served as the Chief of Police. In total, Waters has spent 22 years in law enforcement.

According to the city of Port Wentworth, this is a new position within the Port Wentworth Police Department. The City says it will help build relationships between the community and the police department through training, professionalism, and accountability.

Walters will also be over recruitment, certification, training, code enforcement, and community outreach as the assistant chief.