City of Pooler to get Costco, several other new developments

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Pooler is close to getting a Costco, a new development that residents have been asking about for years.

The city announced the wholesale warehouse will be developed on 150 acres of cleared land located in the Mosaic Town Center, across from Publix on Pooler Parkway.

The highly requested retail store sells name brand electronics, furniture, appliances and more.

As the retail chain makes its way into the city, so will people from other counties. This is bound to create an influx in traffic, which is why the city is already making preparations to combat congestion.

“We are working on the widening of Quacco Road, and that is in the present special purpose local options sales tax. Also, of course, there are going to have to be some stoplights added,” said Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton. “The city is planning to add lanes on each side of Pooler Parkway from that intersection going east and our plans fit right into DOT’s plans.”

Benton says Starbucks, Chick-fil-a and iFLY are coming as well. iFLY is a simulated sky diving experience.

“For people coming, not only do they have Tanger and the theaters but then they would have this to go to and the bowling alley. Between all of that, we offer lots of different options,” explained Benton.

The site plan for 200 Mosaic Circle has to be approved during Monday’s planning and zoning meeting. Benton says there is also a new library in the works as well as some updates to Old Town Pooler.