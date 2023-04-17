POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Pooler is asking for community input on a plan to revitalize the city’s historic Main Street.

The project, known as the Main Street Master Plan, is an effort to establish goals to serve as a guide to growing the street. The City of Pooler hired a planning consultant, TSW, to conduct the study for the project.

The City says they hope the plan will be a blueprint to leverage local history, natural resources, and recent developmental success to attract more businesses, jobs and people along Main Street.

Pooler residents are encouraged to share their opinions on the plan through public meetings or by submitting a survey. The City previously held a public outreach meeting and will be holding a public walking tour and design workshop at City Hall on May 2-4.

To take the survey on the Main Street Master Plan, click here.




