City of Jesup celebrates new police chief

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Jesup welcomed their new police chief with a ceremony held at the Farmers Market Wednesday evening.

Jesup Police Chief, Perry Morgan was appointed the city’s new chief last month following the firing of Chief Mike Lane.

Lane was dismissed after accusations of sexual harassment came to light.

Morgan is the first African American appointed to chief of police for Jesup.

Prior to Morgan being appointed chief he was the captain in charge of investigations.

Local businesses and the community sponsored Wednesday’s welcoming event.

The ceremony featured music by the Wayne County High School Band, speeches by public officials and a reenactment of Morgan’s swearing in.

Morgan said it was great to see the community come out and support him as the new chief of police.