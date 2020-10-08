City of Hinesville Water Department closed through Tuesday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The City Hinesville announced the Water Department offices will be closed effective immediately due to an internal COVID-19 exposure.

Officials say the Water Department’s offices will undergo a thorough cleaning and are expected to reopen on Tuesday, October 13.

Customers can reach staff for questions by calling 912-876-3564 and selecting the Water Department option through the automated system.

Hinesville water customers can make payments in the following methods:

Via drop box (no cash please). There are 3 drop boxes located within the immediate vicinity of City Hall (on the exterior wall of the building fronting Commerce Street, in the Municipal Parking Lot across the street from the Hinesville Police Department and in the parking lot of City Hall between the building and HPD) and one drop box located at the Utility Clearing House on Fort Stewart (located at the Audie Murphy Soldiers Center).

Via phone by calling 884-229-2184. Please have your account number ready.

Via the online payment system by visiting www.hinesvillepayments.com or the link found on cityofhinesville.org

For questions about your bill or water account, customers can email staff at billserv@cityofhinesville.org.

The city says all other departments located at City Hall are currently operating under normal hours and procedures.