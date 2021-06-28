City of Hinesville offers recovery grants to non-profits and small businesses

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – To help the local economy recover from the impacts of theCOVID-19 pandemic, the City of Hinesville is offering $400,000 in grant funding to eligible nonprofit organizations and small businesses. The application period opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 28, and closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13. When the application period opens, eligible owners, partners and authorized board members are encouraged to apply online here.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for us all,” City Manager Kenneth Howard said.

“For some, however, it’s simply been devastating. To help support our community, the City of

Hinesville secured funding through its Community Development Department to implement these

grant programs to assist residents and businesses through these challenging times.”



Funding for the City’s Non-Profit Public Service Grant and Small Business Recovery Grant

programs is provided by the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Approximately $150,000 is available

to non-profit organizations and $250,000 is available to small businesses.

Eligible non-profit organizations must be an IRS-designated 501(c) 3 entity, located within the

city limits and in operation as of March 1, 2020. Funds awarded must be used for the provision

of public services, including but not limited to food, housing, homelessness, transportation and

education assistance. Up to 25 percent of funds may be used for operational costs (payroll, rent,

mortgage, utility, COVID mitigation).

Eligible for-profit businesses must be located within the city limits and in operation as of March1, 2020 with documented loss of income. Previously awarded businesses must have

satisfactorily fulfilled all grant requirements to be considered for this most recent round of

funding. Funds awarded must be used for business payroll, rent, mortgage, utility or COVID-19

mitigation efforts.