City of Hinesville offers 2nd round of business recovery grants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To help the local economy rever from the impact of COVID-19, the city of Hinesville is offering a second round of business recovery grants.

“This is kind of the leftovers for the ones who didn’t qualify before,” said Kandra Hudson, Cakamile business owner. “We have the opportunity to apply again and basically submit all the same paperwork and documentation.”

The store is one of a few businesses that did not qualify for the city of Hinesville’s recovery grant the first time.

“The only difference is you have to now been opened from September up until this coming year before it was March because of the pandemic,” Hudson said.

To be eligible, Hinesville officials said businesses have to be located in the city and in operation as of September 30, 2020, with a documented loss of income.

“We currently have $95,000 that we are looking to assist our small business communities with,” said Hinesville Community Development Director Donita Gaulden. “Funds can be used for payroll, rent, mortgage or utility expenses.”

After not receiving funding the first time, Hudson said she plans to apply again.

“I really hope I get it this go around, so I can do what I need to do,” Hudson said. “Even if it’s not as much as we want, at least it’s something to start off with.”

The application period opens Wednesday, Sept. 1, and closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Click or tap HERE for the website to the application link.