City of Hinesville moves forward with transit Infrastructure Improvement project

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Transit customers and pedestrians alike will benefit from

a new infrastructure project from the City of Hinesville.

Monday, March 29, crews will begin construction to improve the accessibility and connectivity of several Liberty Transit bus stops. Improvements will include the installation of new bus shelters, sidewalks, concrete pads, crosswalks and trash receptacles at the following locations:

Food Lion, W. 15th St. between GA Hwy. 196 and Parkland Blvd. (Bus Stop ID 4)

Savannah Technical College, 100 Technology Dr. (Bus Stop ID 12)

Liberty County Division of Family and Children Services, Norman St./Frasier Dr. Intersection (Bus Stop ID 13)

Deerwood Subdivision, Pineland Ave. Northbound (Bus Stop ID 14)

Olmstead Estates Subdivision, W. General Stewart Way (Bus Stop ID 17)

Veteran Affairs Clinic, 500 Oglethorpe Hwy. (Bus Stop ID 20)

Walmart Neighborhood Market, E. GA Hwy. 84 (Bus Stop ID 21)

First Baptist Church, 220 Memorial Dr. (Bus Stop ID 22)

Econo Lodge Near Fort Stewart, 726 E. Oglethorpe Hwy. (Bus Stop ID 23)

Construction activities will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Occasionally,

construction activities may necessitate weekend work and temporary road closures. If road

closures are necessary throughout construction, detours will be provided, and flagmen will

assist motorists. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when driving in these areas. Weather

permitting, construction should be completed by August.

This project represents a $325,000 investment into the community. Funding is provided by the

U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Additional transit

infrastructure projects are expected and will be executed as funding becomes available.