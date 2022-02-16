City of Hinesville breaks ground on new Fire Station One

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Hinesville, Hinesville Fire Department(HFD) and local leaders came together to break ground on the new Fire Station One on Wednesday morning. The new station will replace the existing Fire Station One located on Liberty Street.

The new station will include a 17,000 sq. foot fire house and a 5,500 sq. foot administration building.

“This will be a First-Class facility, which is only fitting for our First-Class Fire

Department,” Mayor Allen Brown stated as he praised the HFD for all of their hard work and dedication.

The building will feature a brick design to compliment the aesthetic of downtown Hinesville and to fit the staffing and equipment needs of the HFD.

The project will be funded utilizing the City of Hinesville’s SPLOST funds.