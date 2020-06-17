City of Bloomingdale responds to mayor’s controversial Facebook post

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier is under fire for a Facebook post he apparently shared in multiple Facebook groups on Tuesday.

“Privilege is sending your kids to school early for the before school programs and breakfast, and then keeping them there for the after school program…all at no cost to you….paid for by the people who DO HAVE TO DEAL WITH RISING TAXES AND COSTS!” the post states, in part.

Multiple viewers reached out to News 3 about the post, as well as a photo from 2012, also shared on the mayor’s personal Facebook page.

The photo shows a sticker or piece of paper with the “no symbol” over former President Barack Obama’s campaign logo and the words “Don’t Re-n—!”

News 3 has blurred a portion of the racial slur

The city on Wednesday released a statement about the mayor’s posts:

The Bloomingdale City Council and Administration is aware of the Facebook post made by Mayor Ben Rozier on Tuesday June 16, 2020 and its reaction by the general public. The Bloomingdale City Council wishes to state collectively that this action taken by Mayor Rozier is his action and his action alone. We in no way condone or endorse any single or collective posts made by the Mayor. The City of Bloomingdale is a Municipal Corporation that is charged with the protection of the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens. This includes all citizens regardless of race, gender, color or creed. The Bloomingdale City Council will always strive to live up to this mandate and will always endeavor to be a governing body of service, inclusion, and promote a cohesive community.

This story is developing. News 3 will have more reaction from the community at 5 and 6 p.m.