City of Beaufort to reopen with safety, sanitation measures

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – After more than two months staying closed due to COVID-19, the City of Beaufort will officially open to the public on Monday, June 15.

City offices closed back on March 23.

Officials say safety and sanitation measures will be in place for city employees and the public, including:

Plexiglass shields that have been installed in the departments that have face-to-face interactions with the public – planning, permits, and business licenses.

Wearing masks. If a member of the public doesn’t have one, a mask will be provided.

Hand sanitizer will be made available for the public.

Social distancing will be observed within departments and with the public.

All late fees, penalties, interest fees will still be waived until June 20.

Meetings of the city council, board and commission will continue to be held virtually on Zoom and streamed live on Beaufort’s Facebook page. Guidelines for public participation via Zoom and call-in are available here.

The following departments can still be reached by phone and email:

Building Permits 843-525-7049 or 843-379-7051 permits@cityofbeaufort.org or apeifer@cityofbeaufort.org or mmcteer@cityofbeaufort.org

Planning 843-525-7011 or 843-470-3507 jbachety@cityofbeaufort.org or hspade@cityofbeaufort.org

Business License 843-525-7025 buslicense@cityofbeaufort.org



For more information on Beaufort’s response to the pandemic, visit the city’s website here.