City of Beaufort seeks input on Southside Park renovations

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – A task force appointed by the City of Beaufort has created a survey to gather input from residents and others about what amenities they would like to see at Southside Park.

The 34-acre park is in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood. It currently has a dog park, walking trail, open grassy area, and restrooms.

The Beaufort city council appointed the Southside Park Task Force in January to come up with a plan to determine what amenities to budget for in the new fiscal year.

The task force must present its plan to council by May 11. The fiscal year begins July 1.

The deadline to gather responses for the survey is March 28.

The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthsidePark