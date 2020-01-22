City of Beaufort seeks input on playground renovations

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort announced they plan to replace the playground equipment at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Now, the city wants to receive input from the community regarding the renovations.

According to city officials the current playground was installed in 2006. The 14-year old equipment needs to be repaired more often, and replacement parts are becoming harder to find.

The Downtown Operations Director Linda Roper says it’s time to figure out what new equipment will be most appealing to our kids and their parents.

The City is conducting a survey, which will be posted on its website, and social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) over the next several weeks.

The City is also hosting a Community Input Forum at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the City Hall Planning Conference Room, 191 Boundary Street, Beaufort. All are welcome to attend and families are encouraged to bring children so their input can be considered.

To complete the survey, go HERE