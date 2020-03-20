City of Beaufort offices close to the public starting Monday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort announced city offices will be closed to the public starting Monday as part of emergency procedures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say some employees will be working in offices but many will be working from home.

Residents should know that transactions will be conducted online and payments can be made online.

The city says all public safety personnel will work their normal shifts and schedules.

Beaufort City Hall will have drop-off boxes in the lobby for plans and permits to be left. Community Development (Planning Office) has enlarged its online Dropbox to accept larger files.

Officials say Building, Fire, and Code enforcement activities will continue as normal with social distancing applied to all interactions.

The City Council Work Session and Regular Meeting scheduled for March 24 has been canceled.

The City urges all residents and businesses to practice social distancing to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

