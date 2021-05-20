Savannah city manager search continues; public can expect 1-on-1 time with candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The search for a new city manager in Savannah continues after council members failed to agree on three finalists last year. Now, the city is on track to pick one by the end of summer and is making the community part of that process.

Earlier this year, the council approved a nearly $23,000 contract with Development Associates to identify candidates.

Similar to last year, the public can expect to have some one-on-one time with the top finalists, including in-person interviews. A few candidates are currently undergoing an assessment to indicate their communication, analytical and public speaking abilities.

Council will also conduct group interviews. Members say the ideal candidate is someone diverse in their skill set and background.

“It’s maintaining and building a relationship and building those bridges. It’s somebody that’s going to have a different walk of life, different background, and overall different take on things,” explained District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

“The city manager is also going to have to have an administrative side. He’s the person concerned about the budget and worried about what we can and can’t do managing expectations,” Palumbo continued. “For somebody like me, I’m always pushing them.”

Council will look at conducting group interviews with the candidates early next month and the finalists could potentially be brought to Savannah toward the end of June.