City manager finalists expected to visit Savannah by end of June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City will announce finalists in its city manager search within 10 days, Mayor Van Johnson said.

“We are tentatively planning to invite these finalists to Savannah towards the end of this month,” Johnson said. Savannah has been searching for a city manager since last year.

Johnson said he’s been more impressed with the city’s new objective approach in determining finalists. Although the pool of finalists is smaller than he likes, it’s a “very solid” group of candidates. Johnson also said he wants the newest city manager to help Savannah become a more equitable and inclusive city.

“Our city has been without leadership for quite some time,” Johnson said. “I’m interested in someone who’s able to help the city of Savannah transform.”

As Savannah slowly returns to normal as does the vaccination rate. Each week the county’s fully vaccinated population and those with one dose have climbed slightly.

The latest data shows 33% of all residents are fully vaccinated and 38% have received at least one dose. Mayor Van Johnson repeated his call for more residents to get inoculated to return to a new normal.

“Two out of three Savannhians, Chatham Countians, are not vaccinated and so therefore we are still as a community, at risk,” Johnson said. Savannah is nowhere near President Biden’s mark of a 50% fully vaccinated population or herd immunity.

Johnson also said he does not regret lifting the city’s mask mandate but he has been met with mixed reactions from businesses, officials and community leaders. Some expressed support for the lift while others were disappointed in his decision, Johnson said.

Johnson said as long as the community transmission index remains static at moderately high he has no regrets.

“If we are getting back in the transmission index in the high 90’s we’ll start getting very concerned with that,” Johnson said. “As of right now we’re okay, but again that changes week to week.”