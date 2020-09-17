City leaders seek feedback for Vision Savannah Strategic Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders are asking people to weigh-in on the Vision Savannah Strategic Plan. Friday is the deadline for you to share your thoughts for the city’s future.

The city’s mission is to improve public services as well as prioritize community safety and prosperity. The Strategic Plan includes six priorities and the city is seeking feedback in each of those areas.

The focus areas include:

Good Government

Public Safety

Economic Strength and Poverty Reduction

Vibrant Neighborhoods

Infrastructure and Development

Health and Environment

City council members say your feedback helps them be strategic with each area of focus.

“We have to see how our resident’s priorities have changed in this era, right now. Going forward, what is the new normal going to look like for the city of Savannah, where would you like us to spend our time and attention, where do we need to improve upon, and what are we doing well, and what can we do better,” District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

Submitted comments will be shared with the Mayor and City Councils Members. Click HERE to see a draft of the city’s Vision Savannah Strategic Plan. Your feedback will help determine how the city uses it’s resources.

Click HERE to submit your comments.