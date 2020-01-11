City leaders prepare for sessions to develop vision for Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s new mayor and councilmembers will be meeting to discuss their vision for the future.

The new members were sworn into office just a few weeks ago.

Many of the members have already met privately to discuss their plans and next week they’ll host a “visioning session” to let the public listen in on the council’s potential agenda.

Mayor Van Johnson says public engagement and transparency is a top priority for all of the council members.

“If people have confidence in our government, that’s the way you build trust,” said Johnson. “If there’s something bad, it’s out there. If something is good, it’s out there.”

The city council will host the meetings in the Bryan Room at the Savannah Civic Center.

“We’re going to be building those relationships so that people feel very comfortable about where their money, their hard-earned taxpayer dollars are going,” said Mayor Johnson.

The first session will be on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

There will also be a meeting on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.