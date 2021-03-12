City leaders in Statesboro work to makeover neighborhoods

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Statesboro is working to make improvements to its neighborhoods. The city could offer a helping hand, but they need help from the community to make it happen.

The Johnson Street neighborhood on Statesboro’s westside has been identified as an area that is in need of new life. If the city is successful at getting the funding they need they could see work begin sometime within the next year.

When you drive through the Johnson Street neighborhood you’ll see homes beyond repair. Door frames are boarded up and glass windows are shattered. The city has a plan to bring several neighborhoods back to life.

“A lot of people are really intrested in fixing the community and revitalizing it. Let’s deal with some of the poverty issues that causes some of the crime we have around here,” City Planner, Justin Williams said.

He said the city has applied for a $400,000 community home improvement grant. The grant is aimed at rehabilitating homes that people already live in.

“My great example is grandma’s been living in a house for 45 years, grandma’s on social security and she can’t keep up that house,” Williams told News 3.

The city would then be able to step in to help make sure she has a safe place to call home under this new program.

“This is the first neighborhood of a few that we’re looking at helping to improve over the next 10 years. We passed an urban redevelopment plan to help areas of the westside, northside, all over the city, and the Johnson Street neighborhood,” Williams said.

But before all of this work can begin the city needs to land the funding through state grants. They have plans to apply for one more.

“We’re looking in June to apply for the Community Development Block Grant which is another grant for $1 million to do some community revitalization through housing as well as infrasturcture,” Williams said.

They also need to get the full backing of the community to make this project happen.

“We’re hoping to get community members who are interested in this program to really jump in and give us some commitment letters so we can send them to the state,” he said.

Right now, the city is going through a housing study and they need participation from the city’s residents.

Statesboro residents, business owners, and employees are urged to fill out an online survey that asks a couple of dozen questions on housing, employment, and income. All answers are anonymous and confidential.