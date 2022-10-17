TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — After years of debate the fate of short-term vacation rentals on Tybee Island is now clear. The city council voted to remove the moratorium on the ordinance and ban new rentals in the island’s neighborhoods.

Some other changes include: short-term rentals must rent out at least 90 days of the year to keep it’s status, and properties cannot be rented for more than 30 days at a time.

There are also new parking requirements. Rentals must have one parking space per bedroom, plus one more with no parking allowed on the grass.