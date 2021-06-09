City council to consider $1.2 million contract for ‘drainage improvements’ at the Placentia Canal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah’s city council will meet this week to discuss a possible 1.2 million dollar contract for ‘drainage improvements’ at the Placentia Canal.

The project will address bottlenecks at Savannah State University, which can often lead to storm flooding.

The plan is to replace reinforced concrete pipe culverts, which will allow for bigger materials to flow through.

The council is no stranger to voting on these kinds of capital improvement projects.

Over the years, crews have completed repairs on drains along Bolton Street, Paradise Park, the Bilbo Basin, and others.

The Placentia canal repairs started back in June of 2020 near Sunset Boulevard.

“This is the city’s third such improvement to address bottlenecks in the Placentia Basin in the last 12 months and this improvement project is fully funded by SPLOST 6,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

the entire project is expected to continue over the next year or so. Once all of the bottlenecks are widened along the Placentia Canal, drainage should be improved for neighborhoods of east Savannah all the way south to Derenne Avenue.