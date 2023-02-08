SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council made moves last night to establish term limits for aldermen – and increase the pay for those serving on the council.

Council has cleared the way for city staff to request a change to the city charter, by state lawmakers. They want to limit aldermen to serving three four-year terms starting with the next council in January of 2024. Council also approved pay raises for aldermen from $25,000 to $30,000. and for the mayor from $57,000 to $65,000.

Mayor Van Johnson said, “If you are a good council member, an active council member that you’re often time spending a lot of money of your own in terms of gas, in terms of supplies. And then also of your time, and we recognize that the cost of everything has gone up.”

Council also approved a $5,000 stipend for milage and office expenses.

The bumps in pay would be for the next council and mayor, starting in 2024.