City Council honors SSU president Dr. Cheryl Davenport Dozier ahead of retirement
Savannah, GA - Savannah State University's president received special recognition.
Dr. Cheryl Davenport-Dozier was honored during Thursday's Savannah City Council meeting.
Dr. Dozier is preparing to retire at the end of the month -- after working with the university for eight years.
She addressed the council saying, "There is no city like Savannah, and I could not do the work that I've been able to do without each and every one of you. It takes a team. It does take a village.''
Kimberly Ballard-Washington with the University System of Georgia, has been named interim president at SSU.
