City Council honors SSU president Dr. Cheryl Davenport Dozier ahead of retirement

Savannah State University’s president received special recognition.

Dr. Cheryl Davenport-Dozier was honored during Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting.

Dr. Dozier is preparing to retire at the end of the month — after working with the university for eight years.

She addressed the council saying, “There is no city like Savannah, and I could not do the work that I’ve been able to do without each and every one of you. It takes a team. It does take a village.”

Kimberly Ballard-Washington with the University System of Georgia, has been named interim president at SSU.