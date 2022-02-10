City council hears plan to bring housing to vacant site at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a plan that could turn the former Sears at Oglethorpe Mall into housing. The site has been vacant since March 2017.

A petition to re-zone the building was presented at Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting.

“It’s up to us to figure out what we can do to help our area develop and grow and we have a housing shortage on the southside,” said Kurtis Purtee, District 6 Alderman.

A re-zoning proposal is looking to bring new life to the vacant Sears building on the south side, an area that’s hasn’t seen much recent development, especially when it comes to housing.

“The proposed zoning would allow new multifamily residential in part of the city that’s not seen new construction in that housing sector in some time,” Marcus Lotson, with the Metropolitan Planning Commission. “Within a one-mile radius of the subject property, there are 19 apartment complexes. Most of those were built in the 1970s and 80s.”

The plan includes adding 240 apartment units. The said units don’t necessarily fall under affordable housing standards, yet developers say they are targeted for working people.

Some council members want further clarification before it goes for a vote.

“When I ask what rate the apartments are renting for and of course these individuals who come before us. They’re smart people,” said Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter. “They know what their profit margins are. They know what these are going to rent for. Because we are so concerned about housing affordability.”