SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said.

If the eight cities and Chatham County reach a deal, Chatham County’s share of LOST funds will increase from 24% in year one to 31% in year five. The city projects the 10-year deal would bring the county an additional $105 million.

“We understood the needs the County is facing with regard to countywide services and this offer exemplifies the willingness of the municipalities to be good partners while allowing time for municipalities to adjust to a significant change in LOST distribution,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in a written statement.

The city of Savannah provided a breakdown of the offer below:

Year County share Municipal share 2023 24% 76% 2024 26% 74% 2025 27% 73% 2026 29% 71% 2027 31% 69% 2028 31% 69% 2029 31% 69% 2030 31% 69% 2031 31% 69% 2032 31% 69%

“We began LOST negotiations six months ago 430 total percentage points away from one another and today we stand only 7 percentage points apart,” said City Manager Joseph A. Melder. “Time is running out and we must reach an agreement as soon as possible.”