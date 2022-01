SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – During their regular meeting Thursday night Savannah city leaders unanimously approved alcohol sales at the new Enmarket Arena.

The approved alcohol sales will also include sales on Sunday.

The long-awaited opening of the arena is set for Sunday, February 5th.

An invitation only ribbon cutting event will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a community day event inside from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The 9,500-seat arena is located at 620 Stiles Avenue.