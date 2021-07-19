City-commissioned study claims land for new shelter not linked to The Weeping Time auction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Phase 1 of the city-commissioned study claims the proposed location of a new transitional home is not linked to The Weeping Time slave auction.

The city of Savannah asked Brockington and Associates to perform the study, that states The Weeping Time auction and Ten Broeck Racetrack were not located on the Bartow Tract in 1859.

“Our chain of title and historical research indicated that the project tract was not associated with the Weeping Time,” the study reads. “The project tract was a legally separate piece of property in March 1859 and historical records do not indicate a functional linkage between the project tract property and the adjacent racecourse (the documented location of the Weeping Time) until at least 1864, but more definitely after 1871.”

The report claims the property where the transitional home is proposed to sit, was owned by Soloman Goodall in 1859. Charles A. L. Lamar owned the tract where The Weeping Time and Ten Broeck Racetrack were.

The Weeping Time auction was the largest slave auction in the United States. The auction took place in 1859 on March 2 and 3.

To read the full study, click or tap here.

The tract is located on 2305 Augusta Avenue. Brockington and Associates said it has submitted the report to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources so state archaeologists can examine the study.

A local group, the Weeping Time Coalition, has begun its own study to connect the properties. The group said it reviewed books, public records and maps that prove the property is on shared land with The Weeping time auction.