City breaks ground on new Highlands Fire Station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah broke ground on the new Highlands Fire Station Friday afternoon.

The new $3,046,000 SPLOST funded fire station will replace the existing station located on Highlands Boulevard. The existing one has been in use for 11 years and is a temporary modular building.

Fire officials said firefighters serving Savannah neighborhoods west of I-95 will keep working out of the modular building until the new Highlands Station is complete. It is expected to be done at the end of 2020.

The new station will be 9,760 square feet and will house Engine 14, reserve apparatus and equipment. It will be complete with off street parking, three apparatus bays, offices, restrooms with showers, sleeping quarters, common areas and more.