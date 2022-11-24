SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s Thursday night, you’re stuffed from your Thanksgiving feast and now you’re tempted to dump the used cooking oil down the drain. But don’t do it.

The City of Savannah is asking you to bag it and recycle it, instead.

The city is hosting an oil recycle event on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Put your used cooking oil in a plastic or glass container and bring it to 1400 East President Street.

The city says dumping cooking oil down drains can clog them and be costly to repair. It can also cause sewer spills which cause pollution of Savannah’s waterways.