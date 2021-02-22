City aims to increase local workforce at Savannah Arena site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials are looking at ways to increase the local workforce at the new Savannah Arena site.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has tapped two employees to serve as project managers and “be the city’s check and checkmate” as work on the multi-million dollar development continues.

At this time, the focus is on hiring local construction workers and small contractors.

Johnson said about 200 interested applicants attended a job fair last week. Another fair will be held on March 13 at the Savannah Civic Center.

“If you’re looking for a job, if you’re looking for an opportunity, if you’ve been criminally justice-involved and you need that next chance, if you need skills, this is an opportunity,” the mayor said.

The city has partnered with WorkSource Coastal to get the word out about job openings and engage with minority and disadvantaged workers.

Officials say the Savannah Arena’s exterior construction is on track to be completed by the end of April.