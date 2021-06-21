City accepting applications for Savannah Youth Council

SYC graduating class of 2018-19 visits the Georgia State Capitol (photo: City of Savannah)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Applications are now open for the Savannah Youth Council (SYC).

The program is open to rising eighth-graders who want to learn more about local government, develop their leadership skills and engage in civic responsibility.

SYC was created by Savannah City Council in 2004 to give a diverse group of students opportunities to expand their knowledge and work toward a successful future.

The city is accepting applications online at savannahga.gov/syc. Officials say applications will remain open as long as space is available.

For more information on SYC or assistance with your application, call 912-651-6520 or email syc@savannahga.gov.