HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — We are lucky throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to have some spectacular beaches.

But what if you were not able to experience them because of a disability?

The town of Hilton Head is working to change that and celebrated the beginnings.

Cheers rang out at Islanders Beach as the ribbon was cut on the new overlook pavilion.

“It shows that the Town is dedicated to making sure we have an inclusive community and that our parks are accessible,” said Taylor Ladd, Hilton Head Island Project Manager.

It’s an idea that came from a local resident, Kenneth Carlozzi who came up with the idea as his wife was battling ALS.

“We visited the beach parks on A1A in Florida,” Carlozzi said. “And just about every park had a pavilion-like this for people in wheelchairs or handicapped accessible.”

She wanted to see the beach as she recovered, so he contacted the Town of Hilton Head about building a pavilion.

After two years of work and $200,000, on this day it became a reality.

“Thanks to the efforts put forth by a local resident working with the Town, this project was adopted in Our Plan as a parks and recreation action item,” Ladd said. “It has been a dedicated process to get this project underway and I am excited to see it built. This pavilion will allow anyone with limited access to comfortably enjoy the ocean breeze and views of our beautiful beach.”

The structure is just off the beach. A handicap-accessible covered overlook pavilion adjacent to the existing beach boardwalk.

Anyone visiting the park can use the pavilion, but it has been specifically sized and designed for individuals with disabilities using guidelines from the American Disabilities Act.

The pavilion features a wide entryway for wheelchair access and benches for seating.

Carlozzi says it’s a day, and a pavilion his wife would love.

“She would be ecstatic being able to be at the beach where we used to come all the time with our dog, she would be appreciative of all the efforts put into this,” Carlozzi said.

“It means the end of journey that I took on when she passed and I am very happy with the result.”