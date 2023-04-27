SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Circle of Friends fundraiser helps support Savannah Jazz every year.

It helps make events like the free Savannah Jazz Festival possible.

This year’s fundraiser is set for Cinco de Mayo at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum (41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) featuring the Dolette McDonald Ensemble.

Enjoy a night of food, drinks and dancing from 6:30 to 10 p.m. An auction will also take place with art, vacations and more available.

Tickets are available at different levels from the Cakewalk to the Boogie Woogie.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.