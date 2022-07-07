HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s history vs progress.

A Hilton Head church and nearby property owners are teaming up to fight a development they say is encroaching on their access and their history.

Tailbird Cemetery is only 1.68 acres around, but inside that small space it hold hundreds of years of Gullah history and its people.

But its the families of those people, and nearby homeowners who say their history is being buried by the construction of a new set of townhomes and they want to fight it in court.

“Its a living museum, its an archeological site. It’s a Gullah cemetery at least 175 years old,” explains Charles Curl. “They have been able to record at least 300 gravestones. The earliest gravestone we have here is 1870 that we can read but we think its much older than that.”

That’s why Tailbird cemetery is so revered in the Gullah community.

But this spot right along the marshes of Hilton Head Plantation is also revered by developers. One of whom is building a townhome project next door.

A project that neighbors and the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church say is going too far.

“The development threatens the traditional access. the plan is to build 12 townhomes in the subdivision,” says Curl. “Seven of which would border the cemetery, five of which would encroach on that 50 foot accessway.”

Lawsuit says lot lines will put townhome walls within a few feet of historic graves

An accessway from the main street to the cemetery. The only way to get to the gravesites.

“They will be built on the property,” continued Curl. “In fact some of the property lines that are being established will actually extend to the actual cemetery.”

Those property lines are marked by stakes as close to cemetery land as possible, leaving feet at most from the gravesites.

The church and original developer had an agreement in 1990 that would have given 50 feet of right of way for a street next to the cemetery. Allowing for better access for funerals and burials which go on here even today.

But over the years the plans, and companies have changed. The space has gotten smaller, until the roadway doesn’t exist anymore.

“The early plans recognize that access was important and provide for that access and the more recent plans including the ones that are being implemented now do not provide any access along that border,” says Curl.

All that’s left is a short, 14 foot wide non-paved area from the main street. It leaves hundreds of yards without a clear path, only grass. Making getting to the graves in the rear of the site almost impossible for anyone wanting to see them, much less try to bring a casket in.

And according to Curl, cutting off not just the cemetery, but the Grandview development from street access.

That’s why Charles Curl, The Grandview on Skull Creek Property Owners Association, INC, and Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church filed a lawsuit in the 14th Circuit against SGA Associates, LLC, The Skull Creek Club, Limited Partnership, The Town of Hilton Head Island, Waterway Development Associates, INC, and SHM Skull Creek, LLC.

Their claim, that the current developers SGC got the Mount Calvary Board of Trustees to sign off on proposals which didn’t tell the whole story. Which effected the Church’s land rights and the proposed easements, roads and buffers that were once in place from past agreements.

“We believe we can prove that the developer used deceptive means about the amount of access the church was going to have,” said Curl. “The developer recorded was a shorter and less accessible easement access that only connects the street to the cemetery and is not something that the church ever agreed to.”

Curl showed News 3 documents, one that was signed by Mount Calvary’s representative Julius Bryan, but without any witnesses.

Then another with that same signature, same date, but different handwriting on the date header, two witnesses, and a section that had been changed to be less favorable to the Church.

This new page according to the lawsuit was presented to the Town, but it was not what Bryan signed.

Grandview residents say they have a good relationship with Mount Calvary and the cemetery itself. Even going so far as to help clean it up after Hurricane Matthew.

Tailbird cemetery holds 300 marked Gullah graves. Dozens if not hundreds more unmarked.

They want to have access to their homes, give access to people coming to the cemetery for services, and keep this vital piece of history from having to shut down for non-access.

Curl says the group filed a petition with the Town of Hilton Head, but they said that the statute of limitations was up, and it was too late to file a complaint.

“After waiting over three months from the Town, the Town refused to honor the complaint,” said Curl. “Refused our complaint on a procedural basis, not on a substantive basis. Did no investigation at all about the claims we were making and essentially turned a blind eye.”

That’s why they have turned to the legal system for help.

The group hopes to get before a judge as early as next week to obtain a temporary restraining order to halt construction on the project before it’s too late.

That way the court could take up their full complaint before everything is built, and the point may be moot.

They want the original 1990 agreement with a developer terminated, allowing them to take control of the 50 foot wide extension of the right of way at Skull Creek Drive and Santa Maria Drive along the border of Tailbird Cemetery.

Curl says the developer did have one mediation session with them, but in it he says they requested 5 feet of cemetery property and wouldn’t commit to a paved road to the cemetery.

It is asking the Town to do a “good faith investigation” into if it approved the developments based on false representations of fraudulent documents presented by the developer.

The suit also alleges the Town was “negligent” themselves by not doing more investigating, and should pay attorney’s fees.

The Town of Hilton Head tells News 3 it was just recently made aware of the lawsuit and plans to brief the Town Council on the issue shortly.