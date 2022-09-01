HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — There’s good news — for now — for more than 300 people who were about to be evicted from their homes on Hilton Head Island.

Chimney Cove residents got notices on their doors last night that read, “the notices of termination you received earlier this month have been hereby rescinded.”

They are told to pay rent in full for September and their leases are still in effect. The notices were written in both English and Spanish.

It was less than a month ago that all the residents of the lower-income development were told they were being evicted. Some as early as Sept. 12.

Deep Well Project and Christ Lutheran church. Both started funds to help the residents, who are mostly Hispanic and work on the island, but say they have not been given a reason for the change. They are calling it a “great reprieve” and are cautiously optimistic.

Without any timetable on the new notched, they are still recommending residents find alternative places to live. Both groups continue to take donations to help these folks, including close to 100 children, with deposits and moving expenses.