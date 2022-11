CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Children in need have a chance to shop alongside a local sheriff next month.

The Chatham County Sheriff and Chatham County Sheriff Office (CCSO) staff will take 40 children Christmas shopping. Each kid gets $100 to go shopping.

Operation Kid Forward, League of Brown and CCSO will raise money for the shopping spree. If you want to donate, you can click or tap here.