LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police.

The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280.

According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive identification of the remains. However, police said they have reason to believe it is the body of David Adaway.

The 78-year-old had been reported missing on June 3, 2021.

Lyons Police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the medical examination in this case.