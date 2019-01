Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Police say a child has been hospitalized after being shot Thursday

afternoon. Around 4:45PM, officers responded to the 700 unit block of Yamacraw Village, where they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.



We're told the child was transported to Memorial Health. The child's condition or age have not been released.



If you have any information that can help police call CrimeStoppers at 234-2020.