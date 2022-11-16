BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel.

The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of the pool at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m.

An officer immediately dove in and brought the child to the surface where another officer began CPR, according to a police report. The child was not able to be saved, BPD said.

Officers were initially called to the hotel for a report claiming a child had been wandering around the hotel unsupervised. Police found the mother of the child shortly thereafter.