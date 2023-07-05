SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Brightside Child & Family Advocacy recruits and trains volunteers to act as advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. The nonprofit is currently searching for volunteers to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for children in need.

When a child enters foster care, a judge may appoint a committed volunteer to help them. CASAs are volunteers who represent and advocate for a child’s best interests as they navigate complex legal and child welfare systems. Brightside says they are struggling to keep up providing CASAs for children entering foster care.

So far this year, 31 children have entered foster care in Chatham County, however, Brightside has only been able to recruit and train 17 new volunteers. Formal volunteering dropped by seven percentage points during the COVID-19 pandemic, from 30 percent in 2019 to 23.2 percent in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps. That same study showed that the volunteer rate in Georgia, 19.9 percent, is lower than the national average.

Brightside is looking for individuals who posses compassion and empathy, commitment and dedication, and effective communication skills to apply to become CASA advocates. They say no prior experience in child advocacy is necessary.

Anyone who would like to get involved in the program, can visit their website at brightsideadvocacy.org/volunteer or call 912-447-8908 for more information.