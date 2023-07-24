SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After nearly 16 years at WSAV, Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred is saying farewell.

We’ve received countless emails and calls from viewers wondering where their favorite meteorologist has been. Allred has been spending time in Alabama helping her family.

“What was supposed to be a short-term situation has turned into a long-term one,” she said in a video message. “So this is my official goodbye.”

Through hurricanes, tornadoes, flash floods, excessive heat and even a couple of snowstorms, Allred has been On Your Side.

“I just want to say thank you so much for choosing me and trusting me to get you through those big weather events,” she said.

What’s next?

“Besides helping my family, I don’t really have a plan. And for the first time in my adult life, I don’t have a plan,” she laughed. “And even though it is a little scary, I’m OK with it.”

Allred said she’s grateful for her life in the beautiful Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, a supportive community of viewers and over 20 years in the TV industry.

“My outlook when it comes to weather and also life, it’s just three simple words,” she said. “Keep looking up.”