SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savanah Authority for the Homeless has been approved for $3.5 million in funding. This will support a number of important ongoing projects aimed at providing housing for people experiencing homelessness in our community.

Most of the projects are spearheaded by the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless, which is depending on the money.

“It’s critical because in our community over the last 17 months or so, both the City of Savannah government and Chatham County government has really begun to make strategic investments in homeless services,” said Jennifer Darsey, the executive director for the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

Now, the available funds will go towards existing projects, many of which are aimed at creating more affordable housing.

“Housing and affordable housing and having housing available in our community is essential,” said Darsey. “There are people right now who are living in shelters who work 40 hours a week. They are fully employed but they can’t find a place to rent that they can afford, and that is a true challenge in our community right now.”

With hurricane season and the summer months fast approaching, emergency shelters and day centers are crucial in protecting people from severe weather.

“We have to have a place for those individuals to be able to get out of the weather, and so making sure that our partners are fully funded and have the available space, they’re there but we just need the funding to be able to do that,” Darsey said.

In addition to these projects, the agency will open 12 new tiny homes for veterans this summer.