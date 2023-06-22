SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center has been named the #2 orthopedic ambulatory surgery center in the nation by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, a global research firm.

“The 3rd edition of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers awards the leading 510 ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) in the US based on quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations, relative to in-state competition. For the first time, ambulatory surgery centers from all US states were included in the survey. Over 5,000 ambulatory surgery centers were analyzed, resulting in a varying number of ASC’s awarded per state”, as reported by Newsweek – America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023.”

This is the second year in a row that Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center has been recognized within the top 10 orthopedic ambulatory surgery centers in the nation by Newsweek.